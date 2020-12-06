REPORT: Southern at No. 1 Gonzaga canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Bulldog program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team’s trip to Spokane, Wash. to face No. 1 Gonzaga has been canceled after the Bulldogs shut down basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues in the program, according to reports.
CBSSports.com reported Gonzaga has paused its hoops activities through Dec. 14, which means the Jags won’t face the Zags on Thursday, Dec. 10.
No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor were scheduled to play each other Saturday, Dec. 5 but the game was canceled after a Gonzaga player and another member of its traveling party for the Baylor game tested positive for COVID-19, the report stated.
The program decided Sunday to stop its basketball activities until Monday, Dec. 14.
