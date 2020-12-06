JPSO, St. Charles Parish searching for missing 71-year-old woman last seen at Lakeside Mall

METAIRIE (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Anna Mae Chauvin, 71, of Destrehan.
She was last seen at Lakeside Mall around 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 5).
Police say Mrs. Chauvin may be confused or not completely aware of her surroundings. She is a white female, 5′ 4″ tall, and weighs about 120 pounds.
In a 3 p.m. Sunday Facebook post, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says Chauvin was possibly seen at the Shell Station located on River Road by Carolyn Drive in Destrehan Saturday night around 10 p.m.
Ms. Chauvin was last known to be wearing a red colored Coca Cola shirt and grey sweatpants and is believed to be traveling on foot. Ms. Chauvin suffers from dementia and may not realize where she is.
If anyone has information about Anna Mae Chauvin’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact 911 or the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.
