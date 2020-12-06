Saints hang on for 21-16 win over Falcons; clinch playoff berth

The Saints won the toss but deferred. The defense started out by forcing two consecutive three-and-outs. The second time the Saints had the ball was a special drive for Hill. Two plays after taking a sack, he ran for a 43-yard gain. It was the longest run of his career and set up an even more special moment. On the very next play, Hill connected with Smith for a 15-yard touchdown. It was his first touchdown pass in the NFL and capped off a 7-play, 87-yard drive that gave the Saints a 7-0 lead with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter.