FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Passing light rain showers today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A passing cold front will help deliver clear skies by Monday morning. Temperatures will also be below normal and stay that way through Wednesday morning.
We could even see some patchy areas of frost Tuesday morning, but freezing temperatures are not currently expected. By Wednesday afternoon, high pressure will start to slide to our east bringing a warming trend back to the local area.
Warmer than normal temperatures will be with us to close out the week. Moisture levels will be on the rise as a storm system approaches Friday and moves through the area Saturday. This storm system will prompt widespread showers and a few t-storms Friday PM into Saturday.
A cold front will stall across the area keeping a slim possibility for rain Sunday to close out next weekend. Another slight cool down is anticipated for the first part of next week.
