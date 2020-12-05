Gov. Edwards congratulates winners of runoff elections

Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated the winners of the Saturday. Dec. 5 runoff elections. (Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By WAFB Staff | December 5, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 10:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards congratulated the winners of the Saturday, Dec. 5 runoff elections.

“Congratulations to the winners of Louisiana’s runoff election. I look forward to working with all of you in good faith, especially Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who will be joining Louisiana’s congressional delegation during our continued fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 and an important time of recovery for our state, and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who has been a strong partner and a steady leader for the Capitol City, said Edwards.

