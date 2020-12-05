LSU defense surrenders 650 total yards in 55-17 loss to No. 1 Alabama

After Alabama scored on its first five possessions, the LSU defense was able to stop the Alabama offense but the Tide still put up points on a 30-yard field goal to make it 38-14 with 3:20 left in the half. After an LSU three-and-out, Alabama was able to move down the field and score again. Smith soared for a “ridiculous” one-handed catch in the end zone from 20 yards out to make it 45-14 with :46 left in the first half. It was Smith’s third touchdown of the game.