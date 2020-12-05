FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging some rain to end the weekend

FIRST ALERT QUICKCAST AM WEATHER: Saturday, Dec. 5
By Jeff Morrow | December 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak disturbance will push through the local area Sunday producing scattered light rain showers.

Most will receive less than 0.10″ of rain.  A cold front will sweep out the moisture late Sunday and deliver a reinforcing shot of cooler air to start the work/school week.

Expect a few chilly mornings especially Monday through Wednesday with lows dipping into the 30°s.  Right now, it doesn’t look like freezing temperatures will be a concern, but some patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday afternoon with above-normal temperatures to end the week.  As temperatures warm, moisture levels will increase.  A storm system will bring rain back to the forecast beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning as it slowly drifts through the area.

