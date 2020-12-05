FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging some rain to end the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak disturbance will push through the local area Sunday producing scattered light rain showers.
Most will receive less than 0.10″ of rain. A cold front will sweep out the moisture late Sunday and deliver a reinforcing shot of cooler air to start the work/school week.
Expect a few chilly mornings especially Monday through Wednesday with lows dipping into the 30°s. Right now, it doesn’t look like freezing temperatures will be a concern, but some patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday.
A warming trend will begin Wednesday afternoon with above-normal temperatures to end the week. As temperatures warm, moisture levels will increase. A storm system will bring rain back to the forecast beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning as it slowly drifts through the area.
