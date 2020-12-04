48-year-old woman found dead in apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 48-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment on North Marque Ann Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Lisa Willey was found dead with bodily injuries in an apartment around 2 p.m. Friday.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined after further investigation by the EBR Medical Forensics Facility.
The motive and suspect(s) are unknown.
Anyone having information relative to this Willey’s death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.