FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, dry weekend ahead

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, Dec. 4 - Quiet, dry weekend ahead
By Diane Deaton | December 4, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday’s rain moved out of the area overnight, and our Friday morning out-the-door is chilly and damp!

Under cloudy skies, temperatures are starting out in the mid/upper 40°s becoming partly cloudy later today. Afternoon highs will only reach 58°.

Overnight, mostly clear and colder as lows fall into the upper 30°s.

Both Saturday and Sunday look relatively quiet and dry - staying a little cooler than normal, with highs in the lower 60°s and overnight lows in the upper 30°s/lower 40°s.

