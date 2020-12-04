Denham Springs football coach resigns after alleged relationship with student

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police say they are looking into allegations that a now former faculty member of Denham Springs High School had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The teacher’s name is Tyler Love. He was also a football coach at Denham Springs High.
A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish School System tells WAFB, “Love is no longer employed with the school system.”
Love’s resignation was received Thursday, December 3. He taught World Geography at the high school.
Denham Springs Police are continuing to investigate the case. As of early Friday afternoon, no charges had been filed.
