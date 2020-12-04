14-year-old fatally shot near Topeka Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old male was fatally shot on Topeka Street near Mohican Street Friday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Reginald Lewis Jr. was shot multiple times outside of his home around 4 p.m. Friday. He died at the scene, BRPD says.
The motive and suspect(s) for the shooting are unknown at this time.
“I was in the back bedroom and I heard a couple shots, pop, pop, pop, pop. And then I heard people yelling. And my God, stop it. And just listen fellas and ladies, the crime needs to stop. We’re killing each other. We can do better Baton Rouge, let’s do better,” said Beverly Williams, who heard the gunshots.
Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
