‘You gotta win the game up front’ - LSU-Alabama will be decided in the trenches
Jabril Cox (19) of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 28, 2020 in College Station, Texas. (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 2, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 12:04 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alabama may have a Heisman Trophy caliber quarterback but LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the game with the top-ranked Crimson Tide will be decided in the trenches.

Coach O made that assertion as part of his live radio call-in show at TJ Ribs on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

LSU-Alabama Preview: Battle Up Front

He not only reviewed the poor performance his offensive line had in the Texas A&M loss but contrasted that with a glowing evaluation of Nick Saban’s front five, which has produced the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense.

LSU languishes at No. 114 in rushing yards at just 111 per game. The Tide averages 178, which compliments a passing game that sits at 358 yards a game.

