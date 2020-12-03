Gonzales man sentenced to 198 months in federal prison for child pornography

“Investigating individuals like Taylor Haynes is one of the highest priorities of the FBI. Mr. Haynes violated innocent lives and we will continue to take an aggressive approach to identify unknown individuals involved in the sexual exploitation of children and the production of child sexual abuse material,” stated Special Agent in Charge Bryan Vorndran. “This sentence is the culmination of an investigation conducted by Special Agents and Intelligence Analysts who work tirelessly to remove sexual predators from children’s lives through the justice system.”