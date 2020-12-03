Glazed pork tenderloin with pear and onion

Preheat oven to 400°F. Season tenderloin well with salt and pepper. In an ovenproof sauté pan over medium-high heat, warm olive oil. Sear pork 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until well browned. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add onion and pears to the sauté pan and cook 2–3 minutes. Return pork to pan and drizzle with honey and vinegar. Scatter thyme leaves evenly over pan. Bake in oven 15–20 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 145°F. Remove from oven and transfer pork to a cutting board. Cover loosely with foil and let rest 5 minutes before cutting into ½-inch slices. To serve, arrange equal amount pork slices, onion and pear wedges on each plate and top with honey-vinegar glaze.