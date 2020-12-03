FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain impacting morning drives, lingering overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar for your Thursday out-the-door and temperatures are much warmer than 24 hours ago, starting out in the lower 50°s.
Scattered rain is expected to pop up during the morning drive, so allow a little extra drive time. Overall, it looks like a 40% to 50% coverage across SE LA and SW MS.
Our daytime high will top out a bit closer to the seasonal norm for early December in the upper 60°s.
Overnight, perhaps a few lingering showers, and a low of 45°.
Tomorrow, expect early clouds – becoming partly cloudy and cooler, light NW winds – a high Friday of only 56°.
