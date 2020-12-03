Entergy shares tips on how to save money on energy bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How much you use in your house could affect how much you are charged.
One of the biggest issues people in Louisiana see revolves around heating and cooling in their homes.
“In terms of usage, cooling and heating a home can account for 50% of your usage. So, the more things you and around your house cut back on usage, the more you will be able to save on your utility bills in the future,” Entergy Louisiana spokesperson David Freese explains.
However, there are some things you can do to keep your air conditioner or heater from overworking.
In the wintertime, he says to set your thermostat at 68º, and in the summertime set it to 78º or the lowest comfortable temperature. Every degree above the standard could add 3% to your electricity bill.
Simply closing or opening your blinds can help your home block out the heat or let a little more warmth in. If you want to keep water out of your home, check your weather strips around the door to make sure they don’t need to be replaced, and caulking does help too around the windows.
“Usage is the thing that customers can control the most and there are a number of energy efficiency steps that they can take around their usage. Cutting back on usage will actually help save money on their utility bills on the long run,” Freese adds.
Freese says another way to keep costs low is to simply turn something off when you finish using it. This goes for lights, fans, and water. A simple set that could make a big difference over time.
Entergy customers can to their website, by clicking here, to track their usage on a certain appliance if they have an AMI meter is installed.
