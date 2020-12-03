CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Denham Springs Police Department say they are currently looking for Christopher Cobb for attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cobb is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must contact Crime Stoppers.
