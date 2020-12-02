21-year-old man fatally shot in St. Helena Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in St. Helena Parish, according to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Harrison was found dead with several gunshot wounds in his yard near the road in the 57000 block of Harrison Road Nov. 30, police said.
If you have any information regarding this homicide please contact the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905 or the St. Helena Parish Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
