Wednesday, December 2: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 241,335 total cases - 3,604 new cases - Today LDH is reporting 3,604 new cases, including a backlog of 1,551 cases with collection dates going back to April.
- 6,501 total deaths - 46 new deaths
- 1,288 patients in hospitals - increase of 8 patients
- 134 patients on ventilators - increase of 6 patients
- 192,488 patients recovered - increase of 10,403
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
