SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Istrouma RB Le’Veon Moss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is no doubt offensive linemen involved in the success of big-time playoff performances are worthy of player of the week consideration.
From Lutcher’s D’wayne Winfield to past winners Rae’land Johnson of Donaldsonville and Matthew Langlois of Catholic Pointe Coupee. But the winner on Wednesday, Dec. 2 is Istrouma running back Le’Veon Moss.
With the shortened season and having to miss the first two games due to injury, Moss hasn’t matched the production of his 1,200-yard sophomore campaign. But since returning from his concussion, the junior has come back with a vengeance. Friday was one of those examples. Moss rushed for 265 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Indians to a 47-31 win over Pearl River.
“He played a tremendous game,” said head coach Jeremy Gradney. “He did an outstanding job for us. He is the key to our offense getting moving. Coincidentally, we were in a playoff game last week and he had his best game of the season.”
“The first one up the middle, that’s the one that stuck out the most because I normally don’t run up the middle,” said Moss. “I am more of an outside running back. Like, I can play inside zone but me hitting the outside is where I pick up my speed.”
Friday night’s win not only put Istrouma into the second round but it also marked its first playoff win in 14 years. Coach Gradney said the process is going well, considering that the Indians just restarted the varsity team last season. Moss and his teammates look to build on that.
“We got blew out the first round last year, so I am very proud of our team. We’ve got a young team. A couple seniors are leaving this year, so we just want it to keep growing,” Moss explained.
“It’s definitely a tremendous blessing to be able to make history and bring a playoff win back. It’s real exciting. Kids are excited about it and we are looking for more. We don’t want it to stop there, you know,” Gradney added.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to junior running back Le’Veon Moss.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.