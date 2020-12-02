Saints try to duplicate performance against Falcons from a couple of weeks ago

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints just played the Falcons less than two weeks ago, so how does that change game-planning and preparation to duplicate the dominant performance we saw the first time?
“It happens every once in a while, where it’s this close and right away,” said head coach Sean Payton. “Two elements - I don’t know how much our film from last week is going to help them. And then, quite honestly, they jumped out on Oakland, five takeaways and so, you’re studying the overall scheme. You do feel it’s a division opponent and so, you know the personnel, just like they know us. It’s still about mentally and physically getting ready to play a game, getting ready to play with emotion, and all of the things that are necessary to win.”
With a full week to prepare for Taysom Hill, the Falcons should be better prepared for the quarterback formerly known as the “Swiss Army Knife.”
How open the playbook is with him lining up in the same spot is another factor.
RELATED STORIES:
For those who have already forgotten what happened 10 days ago in the Superdome, Hill had a very respectable debut and the defense hammered Matt Ryan with almost as many sacks as it had in nine previous games.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.