QB disparity serves as one of the widest gaps in LSU-Alabama matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Besides playing for pride and dreams of the ultimate upset of No. 1 Alabama (8-0), Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers (3-4) are most likely playing for a winning season.
The disparity at quarterback is one of the widest gaps between this year’s rivals in the SEC West.
Mac Jones vs. Auburn
- SEC Offensive Player of the Week
- 5 TD Passes (career-high and tie for all-time Iron Bowl record)
- 18-of-26 Passing (69% completion, 96.4 QBR)
- 302 Passing Yards
TJ Finley’s career-best passing is 271. Max Johnson’s career total passing is 287.
