Massive structure fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson fire crews battled a massive fire Wednesday morning at the former Funtime Skateland and Paradise Lanes Bowling Alley on Cooper Road.
The owner of the building says he received a phone call about the fire around 5 a.m. from an employee. He says the building was vacant, but there were machines inside.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
