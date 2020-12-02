Future of local casinos in question amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today Caroll Chatellier will finally get the chance to do something she hasn’t done in months: roll the dice.
“This is our first time back since Covid started,” Chatellier said. “We’re coming to celebrate a birthday.”
Chatellier has stayed away largely because of the virus.
“I mean we’re just stayed away trying to be good,” Catellier said.
While gamers like Catellier are starting to come back, revenues are in a slump at casinos across the state.
In Baton Rouge, capacity restrictions paired with fewer people willing to wager their money and health by being out has kept profits lower. The thee river boats all reported being down in October compared to September.
“It’s a struggle everyday,” Duty said “You’re constantly adopting as a business to learn what the new normals are and trying to service the customers under some significant [sic] which we accept.”
Wade Duty, the executive director for the Louisiana Casino Association says those numbers don’t paint the entire picture, saying the house is losing more than just at the tables.
“What you aren’t seeing is that many of our other amenities, particularly our food and beverage options are operating under the same restrictions that all the other locations are in Louisiana so those revenues are significantly down,” Duty said.
While it’s not a pretty picture, Duty doesn’t expect anymore mass layoffs across the state. He expects most to hang on until a vaccine is widely available and restrictions ease. He also suspects there will be an increased urgency in baton rouge for casinos like the Belle and Hollywood to push the chips in and invest in their gaming floors, noting Hollywood was just approved to move on land.
“The reinvestment that comes with new facilities, reinvestment does drive revenue so if you make it possible for that reinvestment to occur, again by moving on land, then you’ll certainly see a response in the revenue profile,” Duty said.
Duty says that all depends on the cards at hand and how soon the restrictions can be lifted.
WAFB’S Austin Kemker will have more on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.