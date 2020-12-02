FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold morning; rain returning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another cold December morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 30°s.
Feels like temperatures throughout the metro area are in the mid-20°s!
Mostly clear skies likely through the noon hour, increasing clouds and breezy this afternoon, SE winds 5-15 mph, and a high in low/mid 60°s.
Late evening and overnight, a few scattered showers will pop up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. It won’t be as cold, with a low in the upper 40°s/lower 50°s.
Tomorrow is an umbrella day. Expect a 60% coverage of showers/storms and a cool high in the mid 60°s.
