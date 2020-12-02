FBI: Cleveland homicide suspect killed at Pineville’s Sleep Inn hotel

“The FBI is responding to an Agent-involved shooting, which occurred in Pineville, Louisiana. The shooting occurred during the execution of an arrest warrant for federal charges. The subject, who was wanted for a homicide in Cleveland, Ohio, is deceased. An FBI Agent was also wounded and is currently being treated in an area hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible. No additional details will be released as this is an ongoing investigation.”