Coroner’s office contacted following shooting on Dougherty Drive, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2800 block of Doughtery Drive Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m.
Police say two people were shot officers contacted the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office for one of the victims.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.