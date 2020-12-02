Coroner’s office contacted following shooting on Dougherty Drive, police say

Coroner’s office contacted following shooting on Dougherty Drive, police say
Two people were killed and three others were badly injured in a police chase from New Roads to Baton Rouge Monday, Oct. 26. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | December 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 5:51 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2800 block of Doughtery Drive Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m.

Police say two people were shot officers contacted the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office for one of the victims.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.