Tuesday, December 1: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 237,740 total cases - 5,326 new cases - Due to a recent processing error, some COVID-19 data that would have been reported November 29-30 is being reported today.
- 6,455 total deaths - 35 new deaths
- 1,280 patients in hospitals - increase of 39 patients
- 128 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 192,488 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.
- 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
Since Monday, Nov. 30, LDH says 57,646 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,552,889. Of the tests reported today, 49,395 were PCR tests and 8,251 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
