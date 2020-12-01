Shrimp Martini Appetizer Cocktail

In a large saucepot, bring 1 quart water to a boil. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute or until shrimp are pink and curled. Drain and place into ice water until chilled then drain. In a large mixing bowl, combine sherry, cilantro, lemon juice, salt, tomatoes, chopped olives, jalapeño pepper and minced garlic. Add shrimp and toss gently. To serve, spoon an equal portion of shrimp mixture into 4 martini glasses. Garnish with lemon zest curls and skewered olives.