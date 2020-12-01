Shrimp Martini Appetizer Cocktail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here in South Louisiana, we love boiled shrimp! Why not upscale that simple dish to new heights with this martini presentation.
Prep Time: ½ Hour
Yields: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
½ pound (30–40 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tbsp dry sherry
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
¼ tsp salt
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
8 pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives, coarsely chopped
1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
1 tbsp minced garlic
lemon zest curls for garnish
skewered pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives for garnish
Method:
In a large saucepot, bring 1 quart water to a boil. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute or until shrimp are pink and curled. Drain and place into ice water until chilled then drain. In a large mixing bowl, combine sherry, cilantro, lemon juice, salt, tomatoes, chopped olives, jalapeño pepper and minced garlic. Add shrimp and toss gently. To serve, spoon an equal portion of shrimp mixture into 4 martini glasses. Garnish with lemon zest curls and skewered olives.
