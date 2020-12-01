Sherwood Forest finally gets security cameras promised in 2013

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sherwood Forest crime district is finally getting those security cameras they promised their neighbors back in 2013.
Sixteen community-owned security cameras will surround the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, and the cameras will link to baton rouge’s real time crime center. The cameras will not only provide live surveillance to capture criminal acts, but it also includes license plate readers.
The Baton Rouge police department and mayor’s office hope more neighborhoods will opt into this initiate.
