Man arrested in connection with Nov. 20 shooting in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the parish on Nov. 20.
Deputies were called out to a local hospital on Nov. 20 to a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated for his injuries and deputies began investigating.
During their investigation, deputies learned D’Eric Green, 27, pulled behind the victim in a vehicle and started shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Green was located by law enforcement authorities a short while later and arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Green was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.
