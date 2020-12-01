LSU looks to ‘fight like Tigers’ to against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When LSU hosts top-ranked Alabama on Saturday in prime time, will the nation see an expected blowout or a team that fights like Tigers?
The last time Alabama visited Baton Rouge, the Crimson Tide won 29-0. Many people believe that game was close compared to what will happen this weekend.
As the Crimson Tide prepares to invade Tiger Stadium, the LSU defense perhaps feels like they’re turning the corner after their performance at Texas A&M.
Nick Saban has gone from a coach who built championships on defense at LSU and during his early years at Alabama to a man who has certainly evolved with the offensive times.
Alabama averages nearly 50 points per game. Twice this year, the Tide scored 63 points.
And, it still hurts to see wide receiver DeVonta Smith, perhaps the best in the country, star for the Crimson Tide. Roughly four years ago, Smith left Amite, La. for Tuscaloosa.
Baton Rouge native Derek Stingley Jr. plans to keep Smith in check.
