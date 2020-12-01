Former Scotlandville and current Louisiana-Lafayette QB Levi Lewis named to Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis, now a senior at Louisiana-Lafayette, is one of 35 quarterbacks in the nation named to the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2020.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced the list on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The Baton Rouge native has thrown for 2,027 yards (No. 20 nationally) and 16 touchdowns (No. 22 nationally) this season. He also has 37 carries for 233 yards and five touchdowns. He has four games in 2020 with more than 250 passing yards and has tossed at least two touchdowns in five games.
Lewis is ranked No. 2 in Ragin Cajun history in career passing touchdowns (51) and fourth in career passing yards (6,039).
Sixteen semifinalists will be named on Monday, Dec. 7.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977. The National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.
