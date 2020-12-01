FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps stay cool into the afternoon; rain possible tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After many of us wake up to a light freeze this morning, temperatures stay on the cool side into the afternoon, even with sunny skies in the forecast. Highs will top out in the upper 50s, but a noticeable change today will be much less wind.
Tonight, look for mainly clear skies and while most of us wake up to temperatures above freezing on Wednesday morning, areas of frost will be possible, with lows in the mid-30s.
Scattered showers are possible by late Wednesday, with off and on showers expected through the day Thursday into Friday morning. We’ll trend drier once again for the weekend, but temperatures will remain cool, with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
