Firefighters urge residents to have chimneys cleaned following chimney fire Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is currently experiencing its first taste of winter, meaning it’s the first time many residents are lighting up their fireplaces in almost a year.
The crackling of a warm fire in your fireplace can be a relaxing way to warm up and get out of the cold but firefighters want to remind you that things could turn dangerous quickly.
A few hours after most of Louisiana had experienced the first freeze of the season, firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at an apartment in the 100 block of Ocean Drive just after noon Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“The fire had gotten behind the Sheetrock barrier outside the flue and was burning the studs inside the wall. Firefighters tore that Sheetrock out and was able to extinguish the fire before it could spread,” explains Curt Monte, a fire department spokesperson. Monte says scenes like this are all too common as temperatures starts to drop.
“It’s the fireplaces, its the portable heaters, it’s the heating units, we always put those safety messages out,” he says.
Chris Clouatre has been working to prevent these types of fires for years.
“If I can prevent one chimney fire from happening it makes me feel like it’s been a success,” he says.
Both Cloutare and the Baton Rouge Fire Department recommend having a chimney sweep come out to your home to inspect your chimney and fireplace once a year to make sure it’s safe.
“There’s a saying, you know, an uncheck chimney is a potential fire hazard,” Cloutare explains.
He says there are always a few warning signs you should be looking for that’ll let you know if something isn’t right.
“When they open the damper, you see lite soot starting to fall. Or if you’re getting smoke backing up whenever you light it, if you’re getting back puffs of smoke in the house, always said that’s like the oil light in your vehicle coming on.,” Cloutare says.
If you have a gas fireplace, experts recommend you make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working properly.
They say it’s also a good time to make sure those smoke detectors are good to go as well.
