Donate, research local non-profits through 225 GIVES

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) and Capital Area United Way (CAUW) created an online fundraising initiative to support the local non-profits that have continued to serve throughout this pandemic.
225 GIVES is a 24-hour online giving day dedicated to area non-profits.
According to organizers, “Capital Region funders conducted a survey in late July/early August 2020 to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the non-profit sector. The results were not pretty. At a time when requests for services from non-profits are rising, donations are falling. Many organizations had fundraising events re-scheduled in different formats or altogether canceled. Today, several organizations are hesitant to make direct asks of individuals because of the number of people who have lost jobs or wages due to pandemic.”
The goal is to raise $4 million through 225 GIVES.
Donations can be made online at 225GIVES.org using a debit or credit card. 210 non-profits can be researched by parish, city, and cause. Donations can be made to multiple groups at one time during check-out.
