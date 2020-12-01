Donate, research local non-profits through 225 GIVES

According to organizers, “Capital Region funders conducted a survey in late July/early August 2020 to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the non-profit sector. The results were not pretty. At a time when requests for services from non-profits are rising, donations are falling. Many organizations had fundraising events re-scheduled in different formats or altogether canceled. Today, several organizations are hesitant to make direct asks of individuals because of the number of people who have lost jobs or wages due to pandemic.”