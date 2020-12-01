Scary surveillance video shows same person repeatedly trying to break into homes in one area of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge is home to many neighborhoods filled with families and college students alike.
The videos appear to show the same person repeatedly trying to get into any home they can, by any means necessary over the past few weeks.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department tells WAFB they are well aware of the disturbing videos, and are working the case.
The incidents have been happening in neighborhoods along Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge.
Which is home to many families and college students alike.
But in recent weeks, the masked person has been spotted in the area in the middle of the night, apparently looking to see what they can get their hands on.
“He stopped right outside my door or whatever, looked like he was honestly trying to rob my car,” Richard said. “He definitely got spooked with the cameras and just completely turned around.”
Richard’s home was a target. He says the whole situation is downright scary.
“Yeah dude’s pretty sketch with the mask. I mean definitely with the surgical gloves as well. He’s definitely trying to do something. I don’t know what he’s trying to do, but it’s definitely nothing good,” Richard said.
Just down the road from him, a woman named Haley said the person in a mask was at her home too.
“Pretty much every night is posting a video of this person and it’s like clockwork, he comes at the same days, at the same time, he’s came at 4:29 a.m. both times to my house,” Haley said.
Haley said she has filed a police report, and even cut out a picture of the man and put it on her door, just in case he comes back again. Her landlord has installed more lights around the building.
“So he hasn’t come by when we have the lights on, so I think he comes by places that are dimly lit,” Haley said.
While security cameras outside your home like ‘Ring’ are great at capturing criminals in the act, police tell WAFB that before post it to neighborhood sites, make sure you send in the evidence first to the authorities.
“Yeah we have a lot of cameras, but cameras can only stop so much,” Richard said. “I mean really you can only visibly see something, you can’t stop it.
“There will always going to be somebody who will try that crime, but I would like them, just more police around the area to make sure, to feel more safe,” Haley said.
Baton Rouge Police have some tips to deter burglars this holiday season:
Lock your doors
- Turn on motion sensing flood lights
- Get cameras
- Put signs in front of your house, saying you have cameras or an alarm system
- Don’t leave valuables in your car
- Don’t keep packages out in the front of your house for too long
If you have any information on who the person in the video is from the story, contact Crimestoppers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.