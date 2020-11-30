U.S. sees record breaking hurricane season in 2020, what could this mean for years to come in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, November 30, marked the last official day of a truly remarkable hurricane season.
With 30 named storms recorded this season, Louisiana had more than its fair share of direct hits.
If you add up all the days part of Louisiana was in the cone of uncertainty of a storm, it comes out to more than a month.
Experts say this season has taught us a lot on how to better prepare for upcoming hurricane seasons for years to come.
There are lots of words to describe the 2020 hurricane season, but none of them are good.
“A few words for me would be, exhausting, never-ending, surprising, and a relentless,” said Benjamin Schott with the National Weather Service of New Orleans.
From storms like Marco, to Laura, then Delta, to Zeta, Louisianans were on edge pretty much every single week. With people it seems pretty much living in the cone of uncertainty.
“So we knew we would have a very active season going into it. It over performed. We thought there would be maybe around 20 or twenty something storms throughout the entire year. we ended up getting 30. I think we thought there would be somewhere between two and four major hurricanes and there ended up being six,” said Schott.
Schott says even though a large amount of storms were fairly week, the expectations were high before the season even started. Because of the phenomenon known as ‘La Nina.’
“When you see a La Nina developing in the Spring and heading into the Summer, what that’s telling us is that the atmosphere may be more prime for tropical activity. Warm water ready to go, an atmosphere that’s prime for activity. Put those two together and that’s the ingredients needed for a busy season,” said WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes.
Maps showing all the storm tracks tells the story, bottom line it was a mess.
“So people were just sitting on the edge of their chairs day after day, and at some point week after week,” said Grymes.
“Could we see seasons like we saw this year again in future years,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.
“I would love to say no, but I can’t. You know if we go into another La Nina season, it can obviously replay like what we saw this year. And that is why we have to prepare like we are going to get hit. This was just an unusual season to the point where we got hit, and we got hit, and we got hit again,” said Schott.
“What I do think that we need to be thinking about in Louisiana is this heightened activity, increase in activity, compared to what we were used to in the 80′s and 90s. I think that’s what we need to prepare for,” said Grymes.
Our thoughts are still with our friends in Southwest Louisiana going through ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura.
Federal experts will be making their forecast predictions for next year’s hurricane season, usually in May of 2021.
