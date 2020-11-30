Store clerk shot, killed during armed robbery at Kenner Shell station

KENNER (WVUE) -A store clerk at a Kenner gas station was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery, according to Kenner Police.
Police spokesman Michael Cunningham says around 2:10 a.m., two armed suspects entered the Shell station at 3501 Williams Blvd.
The clerk, a 30-year-old male, complied with the demands of the suspects, but was shot multiple times.
He died at the hospital.
The two suspects remain at large
This story will be updated.
