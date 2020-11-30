Shop the best Cyber Monday deals

By Liz Koh | November 30, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 10:03 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics. Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

