Sheriff: Man hunting near White Castle dies after being hit by train
By WAFB Staff | November 30, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 9:28 AM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after being hit by a train in Iberville Parish Monday, Nov. 30, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the man was rabbit hunting along the railroad tracks between White Castle and Nottoway.

According to Stassi, the man was trying to get a dog out of the way of the oncoming train and didn’t realize how close it was to him.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

