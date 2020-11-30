Mayor Broome Announces Community Led Plan to Address the HIV Epidemic

The development of the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Louisiana Ending the HIV Epidemic Plans is part of the national initiative known as Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE). According to the CDC, Louisiana ranked 4th in the nation in case rates in 2018, while Baton Rouge ranked 3rd and New Orleans ranked 7th among metropolitan areas. Based upon these case rates, Baton Rouge and New Orleans were included in a group of 57 priority jurisdictions to receive Ending the HIV Epidemic funds from the federal government, which were used to help develop their citywide plans. The three Louisiana plans were developed in a coordinated effort and will work together to address the incidence of HIV, issues surrounding access to care, and HIV-related stigma across the state.