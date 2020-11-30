Man arrested in Thanksgiving night shooting on St. Landry Street

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Sorrento man has been arrested and charged after an altercation turned into a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Gonzales.
Officials state that deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) responded to reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of St. Landry Street on Thursday, Nov. 26.
When deputies arrived, it was learned that 20-year-old Lajuan Martin got into a physical altercation with someone and during the altercation, Martin fired one shot and no one was injured.
Martin has been booked into Ascension Parish Jail and charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
