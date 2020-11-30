Lunch with Coach O: Alabama Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists via Zoom for his weekly news conference to recap the loss to No. 5 Texas A&M and preview the upcoming game against No. 1 Alabama.
The event is scheduled to start around 12:30 p.m. WAFB will stream it LIVE online and in the mobile app.
Coach O is expected to comment on Sunday’s news that star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has opted out for the remainder of the season and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
He will most likely talk more about strides made by the defense against the Aggies and areas where more work needs to be done. He will also discuss how the offense was not efficient in the game.
He will certainly be questioned about whether TJ Finley will remain the starting quarterback or if it is time to give Max Johnson a shot at the job. Against Texas A&M, Finley was 9-of-25 for 118 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Johnson was 14-of-22 for 113 yards and one touchdown.
LSU (3-4) will host Alabama (8-0) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on CBS.
