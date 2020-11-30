LSU’s Cam Thomas named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Nov. 30, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced that LSU guard Cam Thomas has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Va., averaged 26.0 points, two assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals against SIU Edwardsville (SIUE) and Saint Louis.
Thomas scored 27 points in his first game of the season against SIUE and became the 13th player at LSU to score 21 points or more in his first game. In Thomas’ second game of the season, he went for 25 points in a loss to St. Louis.
The Tigers (1-1) will play their home opener against Southeastern (0-2) on Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
