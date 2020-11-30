Krewe of Orion cancels ball, parade amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Krewe of Orion’s ball and parade was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, according to Captain Darren Coates.
The following is from Orion Captain Dan Coates:
“Due to complications surrounding current public health concerns, the Krewe of Orion regrets to announce that this year’s Krewe of Orion Parade and Masquerade has been cancelled.
Recent conversations between the Krewe, City Parish Government and Public Health experts resulted in no real path forward to present the type of Mardi Gras experience that both the Capital City Community and our Membership has come to expect and deserves. The Krewe feels this is in the best interest of both our Members and the Community we love.
We understand the disappointment and frustration that this announcement brings and we look forward to the day in 2022 that we can once again parade the streets of Baton Rouge.”
