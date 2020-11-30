Ice Skating on the River returns with restrictions

The following information was provided by Raising Cane’s River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Raising Cane’s River Center will once again magically transform into a “Winter Wonderland” just in time for you to create your holiday memories. Ice Skating on the River is an annual holiday tradition.
“Ice Skating on the River has been a Baton Rouge tradition for many years. It is a great way for families to have fun and celebrate the joys of the holiday season while creating wonderful winter memories,” said Les Crooks, Regional General Manager of Raising Cane’s River Center for ASM Global.
A fun-filled holiday event for all ages, Ice Skating on the River will have 75-minute sessions nearly every day from November 20 until January 3. Tickets are on sale now for $12-$14 per person with special group packages for parties over ten people.
What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with Ice Skating on the River? Please join us for a skating session and create winter memories that will last a lifetime. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of skaters allowed per session has been reduced so you are encouraged to buy your tickets in advance. Tickets are on sale now online at www.Ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at-1-800-745-3000. For more information, please contact the Raising Cane’s River Center at 225-389-3030.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.