Ice Skating on the River returns with restrictions

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with Ice Skating on the River? Please join us for a skating session and create winter memories that will last a lifetime. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of skaters allowed per session has been reduced so you are encouraged to buy your tickets in advance. Tickets are on sale now online at www.Ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at-1-800-745-3000. For more information, please contact the Raising Cane’s River Center at 225-389-3030.