Former Scotlandville Hornet and LSU Tiger Kelvin Joseph opting out of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Scotlandville Hornet and current Kentucky Wildcat, Kelvin Joseph announced via Twitter that he will be opting out the remainder of the season to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.
“I am taking this time opportunity to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft,” Joseph said in a tweet. " I want to thank LSU for bringing me into the brotherhood & the Kentucky Wildcats coaches, teammates and the community for accepting me and allowing me to showcase my ability.”
The 6-foot-1, 192 pound defensive back played in 11 games for the LSU Tigers in 2018 and had 12 total tackles and one pass defended before entering the transfer portal and transferring to the Wildcats and sitting out the 2019 season.
In nine games with the Wildcats, Joseph posted 25 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions returning one for a touchdown.
