FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Taste of winter has arrived

A Freeze Warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night for the majority of the WAFB viewing area and continues through 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will be the first freeze of the season for many as lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will not be an issue with this freeze. Also, please be careful if relying on space heaters to get through the cold weather.