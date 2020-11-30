FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Taste of winter has arrived

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mother Nature is delivering a taste of winter as we close out November and get ready to head into the first days of December. A Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight, with the first freeze of the season expected for many.
Today’s Outlook
Breezy (windy?) and cool weather will prevail today in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through on Sunday. Highs will only reach the low 50s, even with plenty of sunshine expected into the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5 p.m. with sustained winds expected to range from 15-25 mph and gusts that could top 30 mph at times.
Freeze Warning Tonight
A Freeze Warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night for the majority of the WAFB viewing area and continues through 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will be the first freeze of the season for many as lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will not be an issue with this freeze. Also, please be careful if relying on space heaters to get through the cold weather.
Rest of This Week
Temperatures will largely remain below normal through the week and into the weekend. We will see a chance of rain return late Wednesday into Thursday as another area of low pressure tracks across the Deep South, but dry weather is expected into the weekend. While Tuesday morning will likely be the only freeze for many of us, morning lows will reach the 30s each day into the weekend except for Wednesday.
