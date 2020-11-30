FIRST ALERT FORECAST: December begins with first freeze of the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday morning begins the month of December with the first freeze of the season, a reminder that winter is right around the corner.
A Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 and includes all of the WAFB region with the exception of the coastal zone in the southeastern parishes. Areas along and north of the east-west I/10-12 corridor can expect Tuesday morning lows in the upper 20°s.
Tuesday morning minimums likely stay above 30° for the southern parishes. The First Alert Storm Team is anticipating freeze durations on the order of 4 to 6 hours for metro Baton Rouge, increasing to as much as 6 to 8 hours for areas near and north of the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.
Based on historical statistics, the average first freeze for the Baton Rouge area occurs around the Thanksgiving holiday, so this event is actually fairly typical for the Red Stick’s fall/winter timetable.
As the first freeze of the season, it is one that many people are not fully prepared to handle. Fortunately, it is a relatively modest event without critical impacts. However, be sure to check on those that have limited access to adequate heating, and please be extra careful with supplemental heat sources. Remember, allow 3 feet of clearance around space heaters and other temporary heating devices to minimize the fire threat.
Pets aren’t prepared for this kind of cold either, so don’t forget about them and you will want to protect the extra-tender vegetation by moving them under extended overhangs or bringing them indoors. Sunshine with light southerly winds will warm the region into the mid to upper 50°s by Tuesday afternoon, providing a brief break from the winter-like chill.
However, Wednesday morning will follow with a winter chill of its own, although it will not be as cold as Tuesday morning. Our next rainmaker rolls into the WAFB area late Wednesday into Thursday. At the same time, we say “Goodbye!” to freezes, at least for the short- to medium-term.
